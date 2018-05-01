TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs

TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced today that the sea trials of its 50% owned newbuilding vessel M/T Eco Palm Springs have been completed successfully and delivery of the vessel from the Hyundai shipyard is expected on May 21st, 2018, as planned.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.

Source: TOP Ships Inc.