Topaz Energy And Marine Joins World Ocean Council (Woc)

The World Ocean Council is honored to announce the membership of Topaz Energy and Marine within the growing coalition of companies committed to ocean sustainable development, science and stewardship.

Ian Trebinski, Head of QHSSE at Topaz Energy and Marine, stated, “Our partnership with the WOC signals Topaz’s clear commitment to further enhancing our contributions to the sustainable use and development of the maritime sphere in all our activities, to the benefit of our employees, business partners and stakeholders.

Topaz is committed to enhancing sustainable operations and has for example installed a fuel management system on a large share of our fleet to reduce fuel consumption and thereby emissions. Another pillar of Topaz’s business model is the development of local workforces, and today more than 75% of all our seafarers are from the countries in which we operate.

Together with WOC and our membership peers, we look forward to sharing and further developing such ideas for the benefit of the maritime industry as a whole.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Topaz Energy and Marine is a leading provider of critical marine logistics services and solutions to the global energy industry, with a primary focus on the Caspian Sea, the Middle East, West Africa and Subsea operations.

WOC CEO Paul Holthus added, “The World Ocean Council is excited to have Topaz Energy and Marine come on board as our newest member. Offshore support vessel and logistics services are a critical component of ocean economic activity and Topaz is a leader in addressing the sustainability challenges of responsible operations for this sector.”

With the growing interest in ocean sustainable development in the Gulf Region, the WOC will organize a briefing seminar on “The Blue Economy and Corporate Ocean Responsibility” in Dubai in September 2019. Companies and industry groups from the ocean business, investment and insurance communities which are interested to participate are invited to contact [email protected]

Source: World Ocean Council