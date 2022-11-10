TORM plc delivers best quarterly result on record

In the third quarter of 2022, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 44,376 (2021, same period: USD/day 12,854) with an EBITDA of USD 262m and a profit before tax of USD 217m.

“Thanks to a strong market, TORM achieved the best quarterly results on record during the third quarter of 2022,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard, and continues “I am pleased that our healthy cash generation will enable us to distribute [USD 119m] in dividends to our shareholders; the highest quarterly distribution in TORM’s history”.

Source: TORM