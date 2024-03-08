TORM Reports Strong 2023 Results as Product Tanker Market Rebounds

Financial results

For the year ended 31 December 2023, TORM grew time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) to USD 1,084m (2022: USD 982m) and realized a historically high EBITDA of USD 848m (2022: USD 743m) and a net profit for the year of USD 648m (2022: USD 563m).

The product tanker market remained strong and volatile in 2023 reflecting increased ton-mile demand as geopolitical tensions and refinery dislocation continued to affect shipping routes. Also, product tanker fleet growth remained at a relatively low level, thus supporting the positive supply and demand situation.

In this market environment TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 37,124 on average (2022: USD/day 34,154) and available earning days increased to 29,152 in 2023 (2022: 28,756). Our vessel class LR2 achieved TCE rates of USD/day 47,718 (2022: USD/day 39,612), the LR1 vessels USD/day 37,326 (2022: USD/day 36,879), and the MR vessels USD/day 34,745 (2022: USD/day 32,795).

In the fourth quarter of 2023, TORM realized an EBITDA of USD 234m (2021: USD 267m). The profit before tax amounted to USD 185m (2022: USD 222m). TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 37,985 on average (2022: USD/day 47,520), and available earning days increased to 7,312 (2022: 6,854). Our vessel class LR2 achieved TCE rates of USD/day 44,048, the LR1 vessels achieved TCE rates of USD/day 40,498, and the MR vessels achieved TCE rates of USD/day 36,122.

Market

The product tanker market was strongly impacted by geopolitical events in 2023. The EU/G7 sanctions against Russian oil products officially took effect in February 2023, which reinforced the trade recalibration that had already begun in 2022 ahead of the sanctions. In early October 2023, a military conflict in the Middle East and subsequent attacks against vessels forced vessels to re-route away from the Red Sea. This added to the ton-mile growth already seen from the sanctions against Russia.

On top of geopolitical factors, restrictions on Panama Canal transits similarly resulted in longer sailing patterns.

The consequent trade recalibration towards long-haul trade led to a step change in product tanker freight rates towards a higher average level. However, the recalibration also increased rate volatility as the product tanker fleet moved closer to the point of full utilization, where even small changes in underlying demand and supply created high volatility in freight rates.

Vessel transactions

During 2023 TORM acquired 22 newer eco vessels and divested 11 of its oldest vessels, and in the first quarter of 2024 TORM acquired one additional LR2 vessel in a partly share based transaction with issuance of approximately 0.6 million shares. Thus, TORM has in total acquired nine LR2, seven LR1 vessels and seven MR vessels. These transactions have both increased the long-haul fleet significantly and further improved the environmental profile of the total fleet. TORM sees attractive returns over the coming years by increasing the share of the larger vessel classes due to changing trading patterns, not least caused by the change in the global refinery landscape.

In total, the vessel transactions during 2023 and Q1 2024 have increased TORM’s operational leverage and thereby purposely increased TORM’s capacity to benefit from an expected continued strong market.

Following all the transactions TORM will have a total of 90 vessels.

Distribution for fourth quarter of 2023 and updated distribution policy (INSIDE INFORMATION)

TORM’s Board of Directors recommends subject to approval at the annual general meeting that a final dividend of USD 1.36 per share to be paid to the shareholders corresponding to an expected total dividend payment of approximately USD 126m. The payment date is 24 April 2024 to all shareholders of record as of 16 April 2024, and the ex-dividend date is 15 April 2024.

In total, high freight rates and earnings have enabled TORM to declare dividends of USD 497m in 2023 based on the Distribution Policy implemented in 2022 by which excess cash is shared with investors on a quarterly basis. The distribution in 2023 is equivalent to 83% of net profit excluding profit from sale of vessels.

TORM has amended its Distribution Policy. The Board of Directors will continue to maintain the overall principle to distribute, on a quarterly basis, excess liquidity above a threshold liquidity level per vessel based on the number of owned and leased vessels in TORM’s fleet as on at the balance sheet day. The Distribution Policy will no longer have the earmarked proceeds mechanism.

Financial Outlook 2024 (INSIDE INFORMATION)

TORM’s financial outlook is based on our current product tanker market expectations. We do, however, have limited visibility on TCE rates that are not yet fixed with our customers, hence these rates may be significantly lower or significantly higher than our current expectations.

For the full year 2024, TCE earnings are expected to be in the range of USD 1.0 – 1.35bn (2023: USD 1,084m), and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 700 – 1,050m (2023: USD 848m) based on the current fleet size, including published acquisitions and divestments of vessels.

As of 04 March 2024, TORM had covered 25% of the 2024 earning days at USD/day 44,089. Hence, 75% of the 2024 full year earning days are subject to change. Consequently, as 23,737 earning days in 2024 are unfixed, a change in freight rates of USD/day 1,000 will – all other things being equal – impact the EBITDA by USD 23.7m.

Also, as of 04 March 2024, 82% of the Q1 2024 earning days were covered at USD/day 45,036. For the individual vessel classes, the Q1 2024 coverage was 78% at USD/day 59,330 for LR2, 77% at USD/day 50,794 for LR1 and 84% at USD/day 40,413 for MR.

