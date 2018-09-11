TORM signs a fleet agreement to install Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ex systems on 47 product tankers

TORM, an international product tanker owner and operator based in Denmark, will retrofit 36 Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ex systems within its existing fleet and fit PureBallast 3 Ex systems on 11 newbuilds. Alfa Laval will provide large-flow ballast water treatment systems for 36 vessels between 2019 and 2024.

TORM is a product tanker company with global operations and vessels ranging in size from 35,000 to 114,000 DWT. One of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products, the company has worked with PureBallast 3 Ex since 2017 and retrofitted its first system in 2018. Having recently ordered PureBallast 3 Ex for newbuild projects in China, TORM will now retrofit the same across their product tanker fleet.

“Based on careful evaluation of the solutions on the market and our experience with PureBallast 3 Ex on board, we are confident that Alfa Laval is the right choice for ballast water treatment on our tankers,” says Jesper S. Jensen, Head of Technical Division at TORM. “The system’s high performance, in combination with Alfa Laval’s global presence and service offering, will mean compliance security for our vessels.”

Under the fleet agreement, 47 TORM vessels will be equipped with large-flow PureBallast 3 Ex systems of 2000 m3/h. The deliveries, which will extend from 2019 to 2024, will include connectivity units in addition to the systems themselves. These units will provide remote access to operational performance data from the installed systems, which will secure long-term compliance with ballast water treatment regulations when combined with scheduled service support.

“We are proud that TORM has chosen Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ex,” says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “We look forward to supporting TORM’s tanker fleet, both with our leading technology and with the services and knowledge to ensure long-term compliance.”

To acknowledge the signing of the fleet agreement, Jesper S. Jensen of TORM and Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast, made a joint appearance at SMM 2018. Their formal handshake took place on Thursday 6 September at the Alfa Laval stand.

Source: Alfa Laval