Torqeedo announces new products for 2021

Torqeedo today announced several new products and developments for electric mobility on the water at a digital press conference. During the event, Dr Ralf Plieninger and Dr Michael Rummel, the company’s managing directors, talked about the company, its products and market opportunities, and how the company fulfils its mission to create the future of marine mobility.

“We are the right company in the right market,” said Rummel when asked how Torqeedo is dealing with current economic challenges. “We are strengthening our organisation internally, and we are further expanding and fostering our global footprint.”

“Vision alone does not make a company successful,” said Plieninger. “Torqeedo has a different approach than others in the electric marine industry. We always provide complete systems for our customers.”

The managing directors announced that Torqeedo will launch two powerful new saildrive options, Deep Blue 50 SD and Deep Blue 100 SD, the result of a cooperation with ZF announced last year. The quiet, emission-free, fixed saildrives are reliable components for environmentally friendly bluewater sailing and are fully integrated into Deep Blue’s advanced propulsion and onboard energy management systems.

The 50 kW and 100 kW saildrives are designed for sailing speeds up to 30 knots for high-performance sailing and efficient hydrogeneration, keeping the system’s high-capacity batteries with BMW technology charged while under sail. Like all Deep Blue and Deep Blue Hybrid systems, renewable energy from solar panels, wind or hydrogeneration can easily be integrated into the central system, along with a range extender for seamless backup power.

The popular Cruise series of electric drive systems from five to twenty horsepower-equivalents is seeing advances as well. For 2021, the Cruise 10.0 R outboard and the Cruise 10.0 FP will receive a technical update, shipping with Torqeedo’s advanced communications protocol called TorqLink. The new protocol was initially developed for Deep Blue and is now available for Cruise 10.0 motors, Power 48-5000 lithium batteries and premium Torqeedo throttles.

“TorqLink is a new interface between the components that makes it very easy to set up even a relatively complex electric or hybrid drive system. They all work on the same system, provide information on the same display, and work seamlessly together,” said Plieninger.

Continuing the success of the direct-drive Travel 1103, Torqeedo also announced a new addition to the Travel family. The Travel 603, a two horsepower-equivalent electric outboard is a lightweight, easy-to-use, emission-free motor suitable for dinghies and daysailers up to 1 tonne. With a push-button start, integrated onboard computer with GPS-calculated range and runtime data, fully variable forward and reverse, and no risk of fuel or oil spills, the Travel 603 is easy to use and easy to maintain.

The Travel 603 comes with a lightweight, 500 Wh lithium-ion battery that simply clicks on top of the motor, has an optional USB port for charging a mobile phone or camera, and is easy to remove for charging. The removable battery even floats if accidentally dropped in the water. The heaviest piece of the Travel 603 weighs just 11 kg and the total system weight, including the removable battery and tiller, is only 15.5 kg. The motor is fully waterproof to IP67 and has a 2-year warranty for recreational use.

Source: Torqueedo