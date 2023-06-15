Torvald Klaveness delivers on second year of Sea Cargo Charter reporting

Torvald Klaveness, founding signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) initiative, today joins some of the world’s leading industrial companies and shipowners in delivering on our commitment to measure and publicly disclose emissions data from our shipping activities in 2022. The Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2023 reveals the climate alignment scores of 33 industry players and provides insight into the maritime industry’s current state of progress towards IMO’s goal of reducing shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

The annual activity climate alignment score for Klaveness Chartering comes in at 18.3% above the trajectory for bulk carriers, up from 15.8% in 2022. Our shipping activity through Klaveness Combination Carriers, a separate signatory, performed at -0.8% below the trajectory, a marked improvement from 3.3% above the trajectory in 2022.

“The SCC report provides valuable insights that will aid more carbon-conscious decision making across our business. We share the SCC’s view that transparency is a vital step on the journey towards decarbonized shipping”, comments CEO Ernst Meyer. He echoes the SCC’s call for more ambitious decarbonization targets to be adopted at the upcoming MEPC80 meeting in July.

“The closest possible alignment with the trajectory is our aim, and collaboration is key. Together, we are seeing greater acceptance in exploring various carbon efficiency initiatives in reducing port stays, optimizing vessel speed for emissions, and upsizing of smaller cargo parcels into Panamax trades. We are pleased to have several of our key industrial partners engaging with us on this journey in 2022, and we aim to roll out more such initiatives in 2023 and beyond”, comments Michael Jørgensen, SVP and Head of Klaveness Dry Bulk.

Such initiatives include the utilization of route optimization and fuel management initiatives, as well as development of a pre-vetting tool, spearheaded by Klaveness’ research team, that selects the most fuel-efficient vessels.

Over the past couple of years, Klaveness has also invested in new decarbonization services for cargo owners, including an emission monitoring service developed by ZeroLab and made available through Klaveness Digital’s CargoValue solution.

“We are pleased to be chosen by SCC members to support with emission monitoring and SCC reporting. Even more, I am encouraged to see that an increasing number of companies do not stop at reporting, but are eager to explore cost-efficient ways to take action starting today. For many companies, SCC reporting has become the first steppingstone towards reduced supply chain emissions,” adds Morten Skedsmo, SVP and Head of ZeroLab.

Source: Torvald Klaveness