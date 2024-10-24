Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management AS to OSM Thome

Torvald Klaveness announced today the sale of 100% of Klaveness Ship Management AS shares to OSM Thome, a global leader in ship management. Subsidiaries of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA, in parallel, have agreed to enter into new ship management agreements for its fleet with Klaveness Ship Management under ownership of OSM Thome.

Additionally, Torvald Klaveness and OSM Thome have agreed to cooperate to explore new ways to modernize ship management through new technology and digitalization.

This move by the Torvald Klaveness Group is driven by the need for scale and investment capacity to address future demands, and to strengthen the development of ship management activities linked to the Klaveness Combination Carriers.

Ensuring Continuity and Protecting Expertise in Operating the Fleet of Klaveness Combination Carriers

The agreement safeguards the continuity and integrated operating model of the technical management of the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet meaning the dedicated team of experienced professionals will continue to work exclusively for Klaveness Combination Carriers.

With OSM Thome as the new owner of Klaveness Ship Management, Klaveness Combination Carriers will gain access to additional technical resources and scale that will further improve activities and support future expansion. The highly qualified and specialized crewing pool will continue to be dedicated to the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet. In the agreement with OSM Thome, special emphasis has been put on protecting Klaveness Combination Carrier’s unique expertise in operating the combination carriers.

Continued Operations

OSM Thome employs around 29,000 seafarers and 1,600 shore-based professionals, serving several international leading shipping groups. They will establish a new office on the Torvald Klaveness premises in Oslo that will handle the ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers. Klaveness Ship Management will also, under OSM Thome ownership, retain its name. The transactions are set to take effect from January 2025.

CEO Comments

– CEO of Torvald Klaveness, Ernst Meyer comments, “This transfer of ownership represents a new operations model that integrates the expertise, focus, and quality we’ve built over many years in our ship management operations with the necessary scale. That said, we are pleased to cooperate with OSM Thome, leveraging their expertise and resources to meet future requirements and preserving the world-class operations of the Klaveness Combination Carrier fleet.”

– CEO of OSM Thome, Finn Amund Norbye says, “We are proud to cooperate with Torvald Klaveness, a quality shipping company, and look forward to working with the skilled team at Klaveness Ship Management. Our focus will be on maintaining continuity, and building on the high standards of safety, quality, and efficiency of operating the Klaveness Combination Carriers. We will also work together on future-oriented solutions by utilizing new technology and ensuring environmentally friendly operations.”

– CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, Engebret Dahm says, “Through the agreements with OSM Thome, Klaveness Combination Carriers will maintain the best of the current integrated operating model for technical management of its fleet with access to the large operational scale and additional technical resources of OSM Thome, one of the world’s largest and most reputable ship management companies.”

Source: Torvald Klaveness