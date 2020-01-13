Total halts distillation at Donges refinery as strike crimps crude supply

Recent News

  

French oil group Total halted on Sunday a distillation unit at its Donges refinery on France’s western coast due to lack of crude supply during the country’s current strikes, the company said.

Sailors could not get to their tugboats at Saint Nazaire port because a picket line by striking workers was blocking access, Total said in a statement.

“As a result, the Donges refinery cannot be supplied with crude oil. That has led to the distillation unit being halted at the refinery this Sunday,” the statement said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Frances Kerry)

