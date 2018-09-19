Total offers Murban crude oil from China storage for first time – sources

French oil major Total has for the first time offered Murban crude oil from storage tanks in southern China during the S&P Global Platts price assessment process, trade sources said.

The producer offered 500,0000 barrels to 2 million barrels of Murban crude at the beginning of the Platts window session on Tuesday, to be loaded Oct.15-Nov.15 from the Yangpu storage site in southern China’s Hainan province at $1.65 a barrel above the November official selling price (OSP) for the grade.

The offer was later reduced to a premium of $1.20 a barrel, but no buyer came forward, the sources said.

Some traders said the offer seemed expensive as the oil was probably loaded out of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September, when OSPs, spot differentials and freight rates were much lower.

Total was likely also compensating for its tank storage costs, traders said.

The payment term, at 15 days after the bill of lading, could also increase credit cost for buyers, traders said.

The rare offer came as Total explored different ways to market the Abu Dhabi light crude in the past two months.

Last month, Total also sold for the first time a supertanker of Murban crude to Japanese refiner JX Nippon on a cost and freight basis from Singapore.

The oil major also made the first delivery of a Murban crude cargo on the Platts window after selling 20 Oman partials to Shell.

Total also offered a 500,000-barrel Murban cargo for loading from the UAE on Nov. 1-25 at 60 cents a barrel above the November OSP on Tuesday, traders said.

Total subsequently reduced the offer to a premium of 45 cents a barrel and sold four cargoes to Vitol, they said.

Total declined to comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)