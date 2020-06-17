TOTAL opens new laboratory to extend technical services support for shipping

Total Lubmarine has extended the global reach of its technical support services with the opening of a new Diagomar Plus Laboratory in Chicago, USA.

The new lab opening means the marine lubricant specialist now has 5 centers around the world – with Chicago joining Ertvelde (Belgium), Singapore, Shanghai, and Panama City.

”Our customers around the world value the level of technical expertise and support our dedicated teams are able to offer them to not only help deliver engine lubrication recommendations for optimum cost control results but crucially, through analysis and insight of equipment, to ensure operational efficiency and safety, and helping reduce vessel machinery downtime. So we are delighted to extend this level of technical support still further with the opening of our new Diagomar Plus Laboratory in Chicago, ” said Olivier Suming, Service Product Manager at Total Lubmarine.

“North America is an increasingly busy market for us and the opening of the Chicago Lab ensures we have a specialist team on hand to deliver onshore dedicated technical support to our customers,” he added.

Through the new Lab, Total Lubmarine’s customers in North America are able to access rapid and accurate lubricating oil analysis services for monitoring the performance and condition of marine engines and auxiliary machinery – helping them proactively prevent unnecessary damage before it happens. The range of services available through the new Chicago Lab include standard analyses for Engine Oil, Non-engine Oil, Drain Oil, Thermal Oil, Stern tube Oil, and EAL (Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant).

The combination of technical services, expert lubricant knowledge and specialist insight offered by Total Lubmarine’s Lab network enables ship operators and crews to decide the best courses of action specific to their vessel. This is supported by dedicated marine lubricant specialists from Total who can assist and advise whenever required.

“We have developed this level of service globally that provides the necessary assurance for ship operators and engineers when they need it most,” highlights Olivier Suming. “The speed of service and delivery of final test results using any one of our worldwide labs is usually completed within 48 to 72 hours. Ship operators are supplied with the very best technical insight on the ‘health’ of their engines with quality reports that detail key findings and recommendations from our experts to better support decision making.”

