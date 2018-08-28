Total Sells Equity in India’s Hazira Terminal and Signs LNG Sales Agreement with Shell

Total has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Shell for the sale of its 26% minority equity stake in Hazira LNG regasification terminal in India. The transaction remains subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.

In parallel, Total has signed an agreement to sell 0.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Shell over 5 years, on a delivery basis to supply the markets of India and neighboring countries. The deliveries will be sourced from Total’s global LNG portfolio and are expected to begin in 2019.

“This deal enables Total to capture value through an asset disposal, while the LNG sales contract allows us to maintain the balance of our LNG portfolio,” said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power. “We remain committed to supply the Indian subcontinent, which is a key market experiencing strong growth in LNG demand.”

Source: Total