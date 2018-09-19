Total sells Nov Murban crude to Shell at higher premium

French oil major Total sold a November Murban crude cargo to Shell at 50 cents a barrel above the grade’s official selling price (OSP) on Wednesday, on a free-on-board basis from the United Arab Emirates, trade sources said.

The premium is 5 cents higher than the level at which Total sold four cargoes to Vitol on Tuesday.

Total for a second day offered Murban crude to be loaded from the Yangpu oil storage site in Hainan in southern China, the sources said.

The offer for up to 2 million barrels of Murban crude to be loaded on Oct. 15-Nov. 15 from Yangpu was initially at $1.20 a barrel above Murban’s November OSP.

Total reduced the offer to $1 at market close, but the oil remained unsold.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)