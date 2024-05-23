TotalEnergies and Socatra select Syroco’s new generation weather routing for M/T Alcyone

The Climate Tech startup’s digital twin based platform is deployed on board the oil tanker to optimise her voyages and reduce emissions.

Syroco, the Climate Tech startup that supports the energy transition of maritime transportation, announced that TotalEnergies, in cooperation with Socatra, has chosen to deploy Syroco on M/T Alcyone. This installation aims to optimise the energy efficiency of the vessel during voyages to reduce her fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Armed by Socatra and chartered by TotalEnergies, Alcyone is a 183-metre tanker sailing under French flag and operating on transpacific routes. Built in 2022, the ship has just been equipped with two rotating masts (Rotor Sails) from manufacturer Norsepower.

Digital twin, data and artificial intelligence

At the heart of the Syroco platform, a digital twin calculates and simulates precisely the behaviour of the vessel depending on the conditions in which she operates. The twin, based on data and artificial intelligence, takes into account elements such as the shape of hull and appendage, hydrodynamic studies, propulsion efficiency, use of wind by rotating masts, energy consumed on board, etc.

Leveraging precise weather and sea data, Syroco calculates an optimised routing at any time. The proposed route, updated as often as necessary, accounts for operating constraints including arrival time and sea conditions allowing safe navigation. When the vessel is equipped with wind propulsion assistance, which is the case with Alcyone, the routings integrate the optimal conditions to make the most of the wind assistance on the route.

Alex Caizergues, CEO and co-founder of Syroco, comments: “We are proud to be selected by TotalEnergies for this deployment. Our collaboration with Socatra demonstrates the ease of use of our solution and precisely measures the gains it brings.”

Sébastien Roche, General Manager Shipping Performance and Innovation at TotalEnergies, confirms: “The use of the best digital tools and weather routing available today makes it possible to optimise the performance of the vessel and her rotating masts. The fuel and emissions savings contribute to reduce immediately and sustainably the environmental footprint of our maritime transportation activities. We selected Syroco for this first installation after an in-depth study of existing solutions, and are particularly optimistic about the gains brought by the solution.”

Hector Firino Martell, Fleet Manager at Socatra, concludes: “The Syroco solution is very quick to deploy on a ship, and its adoption by the crew is particularly simple. The ability of the digital twin to take into account the different modes of propulsion – including wind – and to address demanding operational constraints also makes it a valuable tool to support exchanges between the crew, the shipowner and the charterer.”

Source: Syroco