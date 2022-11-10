TotalEnergies CEO: our main motivation on Russia is to bring LNG over to Europe

The main motivation for TotalEnergies regarding Russia – where the French company has kept its assets despite Western sanctions – is to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) over to Europe, its chief executive said.

“Our sole motivation is to bring over LNG to Europe,” TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne told a French parliamentary hearing, as he defended the company’s presence in Russia in spite of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike London-based rivals BP and Shell, TotalEnergies has held on to investments in Russia, including minority stakes in gas producer Novatek and the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)