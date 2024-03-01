TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Completes First Digital Bunker Operation with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has conducted its first digital bunker delivery for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) in Singapore, boosting the efficiency of its bunkering process through digitalization.

TotalEnergies adopted Bunkerchain’s eBDN system, Touch and Sail, and subsequently supplied fuel to a MOL-owned car carrier, Swallow Ace, on 2 February, successfully issuing an eBDN in the process. This transaction was also successfully transmitted to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore through the digital bunkering platform.

The operation places TotalEnergies Marine Fuels among the first bunkering companies in the world to digitalize its fuelling operations.

Louise Tricoire, Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels said: “We are really proud of this achievement which not only improves the efficiency of our bunkering operations but ensures our processes are fit for purpose as the shipping industry transitions to a decarbonized future. This operation keeps us ahead of regulatory requirements in Singapore and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in the maritime sector and our approach to supporting our customers in their operations.”

Digitalizing bunkering eliminates the risk of human errors and saves on paperwork conducted during the operation by a number of people at varying times, some of which involves physical contact by crews from vessel to vessel as signatures are gathered and documents swapped. Just under 40,000 man-days a year could be saved by the industry by digitising bunkering, according to the MPA.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has been working with Bunkerchain since late 2022 when the two companies were involved in a biofuels bunkering trial directed by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD). As part of that trial, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels partnered with the Jurong Port Universal Terminal (JPUT) and Bunkerchain to issue Electronic Certificates of Quantity (E-CQ) and Electronic Certificates of Quality (E-COQ).

Furthermore since 2020, TotalEnergies has been at the forefront as one of the earliest suppliers to commence issuing e-BDNs for its LNG bunker operations in Europe, utilizing its chartered bunker vessels, the Gas Agility and Gas Vitality. Both vessels are owned by MOL.

With over three decades of market experience, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 130 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels helps its shipping customers adopt the cleanest available marine fuels today. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has made key commitments to supply marine LNG, bioLNG and biofuels at strategic bunker hubs. As part of its ongoing work in various maritime coalitions and cross-industry R&D initiatives, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is also helping to shape the production of decarbonized future fuels for shipping.

Source: TotalEnergies