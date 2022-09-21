TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Successfully Bunkers CMA CGM Containership with Sustainable Marine Biofuel in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed the refuelling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel. This operation marks another milestone in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ ambition to become a key biofuel bunker supplier across strategic bunker hubs by 2030.

On 29th July 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM MONTOIR container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester).

Laura Ong, General Manager of Trading and Operations for Asia Pacific, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, based in Singapore, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in their decarbonization journey using marine biofuel. This latest project is further evidence of both companies’ long-term collaboration to explore and develop initiatives that promote the introduction of clean, low-carbon alternative fuels.”

This operation follows successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

Marine biofuels are part of TotalEnergies wide-ranging, long term efforts to work on various alternative solutions in order to accompany its customers in their decarbonization journey.

Source: TotalEnergies