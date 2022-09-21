Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Successfully Bunkers CMA CGM Containership with Sustainable Marine Biofuel in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Successfully Bunkers CMA CGM Containership with Sustainable Marine Biofuel in Singapore

in International Shipping News,Shipping: Emission Possible 21/09/2022

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed the refuelling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel. This operation marks another milestone in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ ambition to become a key biofuel bunker supplier across strategic bunker hubs by 2030.

On 29th July 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM MONTOIR container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester).

Laura Ong, General Manager of Trading and Operations for Asia Pacific, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, based in Singapore, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in their decarbonization journey using marine biofuel. This latest project is further evidence of both companies’ long-term collaboration to explore and develop initiatives that promote the introduction of clean, low-carbon alternative fuels.”

Source: TotalEnergies

This operation follows successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

Marine biofuels are part of TotalEnergies wide-ranging, long term efforts to work on various alternative solutions in order to accompany its customers in their decarbonization journey.
Source: TotalEnergies

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software