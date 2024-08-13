TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Supplies its First B100 Biofuel Bunker in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplied its first B100 biofuel bunker on 5 August in Singapore, marking a significant expansion in its low-carbon fuels offer as it supports the decarbonization goals of global shipping.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels used an IMO Type II chemical bunker tanker, MAPLE, owned by Global Energy Group, to transfer 700 metric tons (mt) of the 100% Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME-based) biofuel to a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), Glovis Cosmos, which is owned by Hyundai Glovis.

The UCOME biodiesel supplied is a second-generation, waste-based fuel sourced in Southeast Asia. This circular economy approach minimizes competition with arable land and is certified under the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

Globally, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ previous biofuel bunkering operations delivered VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with UCOME-based biofuel of up to 30 percent. This is the first time that the entire quantity supplied was made up of biofuel and as such, has the potential to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by between 80% to 90% on a well-to-wake basis.

“I am very pleased to see that our first 100% biofuel bunker was delivered safely and smoothly. The operation reinforces our commitment to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization ambitions. We will continue to innovate and find sustainable low-carbon solutions for the shipping industry, which is navigating fast-changing market and regulatory conditions,” said Louise Tricoire, Senior Vice President Aviation and Marine Fuels, TotalEnergies.

An Electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) was issued for the delivery. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has digitalized its bunker delivery reporting system since the start of the year, to optimize operations and make them safer.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has been amongst the pioneers of low-carbon fuel solutions for the shipping industry. It first supplied biofuel bunkers in Singapore in March 2022 and at the start of 2023, launched its commercial biofuel bunker solution to serve this leading bunker hub. The marine fuels business entity of TotalEnergies has also performed biofuel pilot trials in collaboration with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and are testing advanced biofuel blends through TotalEnergies’ R&D Centre in France.

Beyond Singapore, it has also conducted biofuel bunker deliveries in France and in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

Since 2020, the Company has been a key player in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and bio-methane bunker fuel in the ARA region and Marseille in Southern France, and more recently, Singapore.

Source: TotalEnergies Marine Fuels