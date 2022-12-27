TotalEnergies restarting Port Arthur, Texas refinery after winter storm -sources

TotalEnergies continued restarting the 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

The company’s sole U.S. refinery was shut on Thursday night by severe cold temperatures caused by Winter Storm Elliott.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Over the weekend, TotalEnergies restarted a sulfur recovery unit and was working on restarting the cogeneration unit, which provides power and steam to the refinery, the sources said.

Steam reliability is critical to sustained operations at the refinery.

Crews are also working to fix leaks found during the cold weather, the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)