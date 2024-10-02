Tototheo Global expands into Turkey, strengthening its reach to neighboring maritime markets

Tototheo Global has expanded its presence in the region by opening a new office in Istanbul, establishing a regional hub for delivering its solutions and services to maritime companies operating in the shipping corridors throughout the Black Sea and Middle East.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Tototheo Global’s continued international growth. Through its investment, the company is better positioned to meet growing demand throughout the region for advanced technology services. Leveraging its extensive technical expertise, Tototheo Global offers a comprehensive range of solutions, from advanced connectivity and navigation systems to cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services. These offerings are designed to help maritime companies optimize operations, enhance vessel safety, and ensure compliance with international standards.

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, co-CEO of Tototheo Global commented: “Opening our office in Turkey is another landmark in Tototheo’s global expansion. We have already been working in the region for many years but having a localized presence strengthens our ability to work more closely with customers and partners throughout the Black Sea and Middle East.”

Tototheo already provides a breadth of world-class services to its customers in Turkey and the neighboring regions. These include industry-leading satellite communication systems through partners including Inmarsat, Iridium, SES and Starlink. Its advanced navigation solutions, integrated bridge systems, cybersecurity, and environmental compliance offerings are designed to ensure that maritime companies in and around Turkey can optimize their operations, enhance vessel safety and improve responsible fleet management. The company also provides technical services ensuring seamless installation, maintenance, and ongoing support. With local teams in place, Tototheo Global can guarantee rapid response times and customized solutions that help maritime operators improve operational efficiency and system performance.

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou concluded: “Ship owners and operators are facing a myriad of challenges which is driving demand for greater connectivity and digital support. Through our internal expertise and relationships with technology innovators, we are committed to delivering customized solutions that enable them to drive operational efficiency, resilience and compliance.”

Source: Tototheo Global