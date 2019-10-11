Tototheo Maritime Co-Ceo, Despina Panayiotou Receives “WHO Is Who Woman Leader In International Shipping Award”

Tototheo Maritime co-CEO, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou was awarded as Woman Leader in International Shipping at the WHO IS WHO International Awards. “This award gives me great joy, as it relates to two of the most important roles of my professional career – as CEO of Tototheo Maritime and as president of WISTA International. Each with different challenges and priorities, but intertwining to the core of shipping, as it is shaped today, in its evolution into an innovative and sustainable business sector, offering equal opportunities.”

For the first time, The WHO IS WHO International Awards Women Leaders were hosted, in Athens, Greece on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the Peristyle of the Zappeion Palace. The aim of the awards is endorsing distinguished Greeks in Greece, Cyprus and worldwide as well as to highlight the creativity, skills and ethics of Greeks. The winners are selected based on research conducted by the Who Is Who team.

The award was a sculpture, especially curated for the honorary event, made by internationally renowned Greek sculptor Mary Papaconstantinou. It symbolizes “NIKE“(ancient Greek goddess personifying victory).

The awards were held under the auspices of the Ministry of Development and Investments of the Hellenic Republic, the Secretariat for Family Policy and Gender Equality, the KEDE (Central Union Of the Municipalities of Greece), of the Municipality of Athens, of the National Council of Clubs & Centers of Greece for UNESCO and his EAWC (Euro – American Women’s Council).

Tototheo Maritime specializes in innovative, efficient and functional solutions in the fields of digitalization, satellite and radio communication, automation and navigation systems. Headquarters are located in Cyprus with an office in Greece and partner offices in Dubai and Singapore. Our vast experience in the maritime sector provides us with the unique advantage of in depth understanding of our customers' needs combined with our dynamic approach towards innovative technologies, thus allowing our clients to generate more value out of their daily operations. Tototheo Maritime operates in a connected dynamic and sustainable maritime sector, supported by reliable and efficient connectivity and innovative technologies – all underpinned by the Tototheo values. We conduct our business with honesty and transparency, offering equal terms of treatment without prejudice. Our team's foremost goal is to listen and confidently trek into the future while keeping a firm link to the present.

Source: Tototheo Maritime