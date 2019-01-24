Tototheo Maritime to provide Iridium CertusSM service

Global connectivity and solutions provider, Tototheo Maritime signed an agreement with Iridium (IRDM:NSQ) to provide the Iridium CertusSM service.

The Iridium CertusSM service provides competitively priced, high-performing, pole-to-pole global satellite coverage supporting many important functions including, business operations, IoT applications, crew welfare and critical safety services.

Powered by the Iridium® NEXT constellation, Iridium Certus delivers reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity worldwide, with speeds debuting at 352Kbps and upgradable to 704Kbps later in 2019.

“Tototheo Maritime has been a premier solutions provider for the maritime industry for decades now,” said its co-CEO Socrates Theodossiou. “We are as committed as ever to make available to our existing and potential partners and customers a wide range of possibilities and tailor-made solutions for their communications, always keeping our eye on the end goal which is none other than fleet operations optimization.”

Optimized for all aspects of shipboard operations from simple email to complex system management of onboard sensor systems, Iridium CertusSM provides a superior backbone for crew welfare, messaging, and phone calls. Vessels with VSAT systems can supplement service with the powerful hybrid solutions available through Iridium for areas where VSAT is challenged by congestion, coverage or regulations.

“As with all our services we aim to provide end-to-end support for the Iridium CertusSM platform”, added Theodosiou. “Our team is fully equipped to provide pre-sales and after-sales support and consultancy, installation services, hardware provision and any other related services.”

Iridium CertusSM is expected to be available to the industry in early 2019.

