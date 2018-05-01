Towards a digital future

In January and February the Maritime Disruptors Academy premiered when both students and employees in the shipping industry actively engaged on how to make the most of new technology and ways of thinking. Given that the entire Danish maritime cluster will be part of the change the next Academy, which runs in the autumn, will be open for participants across the cluster.

Many new technologies knocks on the doors of the maritime sector. To name a few: Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things, blockchain and 3D print, and they will all affect the maritime sector in the years to come. But how and when? And how can the shipping companies and other players in the market use it to create new business?

These are some of the questions that Danish Shipping in association with Dare Disrupt had success in addressing in January with the first Maritime Disruptors Academy, which was supported by the Danish Maritime Foundation. It was a great success when 40 maritime change agents – both students and employees from Danish shipping companies – gained insights and hands on experience in working with the changes that derive from new technologies. When evaluating the academy, 92 pct. would recommend it to colleagues and that is the main reason for repeating the success twice in the autumn of 2018.

”We got some great feedback on the first academy, and the participants were really happy to gain new insights into the technological changes that will affect the maritime sector. That is a key argument for running two new academies in the autumn. Another important learning was that this type of change is relevant across our cluster, and thus we open up the course to participants from all parts of the maritime industry,” says Asbjørn Overgaard Christensen, Head of Digitalisation and Innovation at Danish Shipping.

There will be two academies in August/September and in October/November, which once again will be in association with Dare Disrupt. The participants will have lectures and gain insights into several of the technological changes that are on their way as part of the two times two days Academy. They will also be exposed to the mindset behind exponential growth, and the consequences for the maritime industry will be discussed thoroughly with a mix of students, people from the industry and other relevant participants, which was another key to success in the first Academy:

”I was very happy to participate in the first Maritime Disruptors Academy. It was beneficial to gain an insight into many of the technologies that will influence our industry over the coming years. New thoughts were developed and I have used the inspiration in my ongoing dialogue with my colleagues on how we can develop Hafnia Tankers as a business,” says Ralph Juhl, Executive Vice President in Technical, Hafnia Tankers, who participated in the first Academy.

The second round of the Maritime Disruptors Academy will be held with the first module on 27 and 28 August 2018, and the second module will be held on the 10 and 11 September. You can gain more specific insights into the framework, the program and thus the content of the next Academy. The third round of the Academy is planned for the 22 and 23 October and the 8 and 9 November 2018.

Source: Danish Shipping