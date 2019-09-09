Towards e-navigation in Asia-Pacific

The implementation of e-navigation – the user-friendly collection, harmonization and display of essential maritime information – will contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security and support efficient shipping while protecting the marine environment. Various e-navigation solutions are being developed, taking into account IMO guidance and regulations. The SMART-Navigation Project, organized and funded by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Republic of Korea, was presented during an IMO regional workshop on e-navigation for the Asia-Pacific region, held in Busan, Republic of Korea (4-6 September). The main aim of the workshop was to promote e-navigation amongst the participating countries from the Asia-Pacific region and discuss a way forward for collaboration and implementation under the theme “If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to far, go together”, a key message that was emphasized by the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Mr. Seong-Hyeok Moon.

The IMO workshop was hosted by the Republic of Korea, through the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and organized by IMO and IALA. Participants also attended the e-Navigation Underway Asia-Pacific 2019 Conference in Seoul (2-3 September), and the Korea Maritime Safety Expo in Busan (4-6 September).

Source: IMO