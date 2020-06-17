TPT Contribution To Youth Development Averages R40 Million A Year

A significant contributor to South Africa’s technical and maritime logistics skills landscape, Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) spent over R40 million in developing young people during the 2019/2020 financial year.

Annually, over 400 young people across the country have the opportunity to participate in technical, non-technical and experiential development programmes within the company. Acting General Manager of Human Resources at TPT Brenda Magqwaka said, “Our apprenticeship and sector-specific programmes remain the most accommodating of all our initiatives, offering work-based learning under the supervision and guidance of a skilled, qualified artisan or operator”. She added that these two of nine youth-benefiting programmes accounted for about 52% of the company’s total spend and they were skills most critical for the company’s daily operations.

Apart from engineers, artisans and technicians TPT also provides programmes for graduates participating in non-technical fields across Health and Wellness, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Information Communication Technologies, Human Resources and Corporate Communications departments within the business. “Our Young Professional in Training programme is aimed at providing young professionals with workplace experience to capacitate them with the skills necessary for employment with any organisation in the country”, said Magqwaka.

Other in-house initiatives targeting youth include the TPT flagship AIM Programme launched last year with an intake of 60 students from various universities. The intention of this programme is to give youth residing in South Africa’s port cities access to the world of operations, maritime logistics, and the blue economy. During tertiary holidays, the students visit TPT operations nationwide – where they are exposed to business challenges and given an opportunity to develop solutions to enhance the business.

“With innovation forming an integral part of the business agenda worldwide, partnerships we have in place with institutions such as Innovate Durban in KZN are becoming more and more necessary. Here we replicate the challenge-solution based approach to young minds with fresh thinking,” said Magqwaka, adding that the contributions are always encouraging.

Youth accounts for about 37% of the TPT division’s total workforce with 137 bursaries currently allocated to employed youth pursuing further studies in the current calendar year. This becomes important as the company’s robust succession planning needs to create a talent pool of leaders and 21% is currently attributed to young people, a number forecasted to increase in the next year.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals (TPT)