Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume today

Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing Sunday, Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs announced.

In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.

Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.

Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.

Source: Arab News