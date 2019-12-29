Trade-Court Lawsuits Take On Trump’s Tariff Campaign

The White House’s tariff strategy is under siege from a series of lawsuits challenging whether the administration has followed the law closely enough in imposing new customs duties.

Recent court victories have emboldened legal foes of the administration’s nearly-two-year campaign to wield tariffs as leverage in trade talks, and the decisions could lead to further challenges to President Trump’s tariff authority.

The court cases involve Section 232 and Section 201 tariffs, known by their places in the U.S. legal code. The levies affect goods, imported from almost all U.S. trading partners, such as steel, aluminum and solar panels.

So far, none of the active cases challenge the tariffs directly against China, but trade attorneys said that could change.

The cases have been filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, based in New York, the body in the U.S. judicial system that has jurisdiction over all cases dealing with customs and international trade laws.

The administration has argued that the various trade statutes allow enough flexibility for the actions it has taken and that once an action has been taken, the president has broad authority to make modifications.

The U.S. and China reached a “phase one” trade deal earlier this month that authorities say will increase farm sales to China, but it also keeps most tariffs in place while subsequent phases are negotiated. The U.S. still has 25% tariffs on roughly $250 billion in Chinese goods and 7.5% tariffs on about $120 billion in other imports from China.

The tariffs are widely opposed by U.S. businesses, which have to pay the levies and whose tolerance is starting to wear thin.

Several businesses, trade groups and attorneys have actively considered mounting a legal challenge to the tariffs against China, according to people involved. These people said the prospect of continued tariffs could soon overcome resistance to challenging the Trump administration.

“The dam may be about to break,” said Tim Meyer, a professor at Vanderbilt University Law School who represents the American Institute for International Steel, which has a case at a federal appeals court.

Successful legal attacks on Section 232 and Section 201 “could be deployed in lawsuits that challenged Section 301,” the statute used for tariffs against China, Prof. Meyer said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the White House and the Commerce Department declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Trump has said the tariffs are necessary to correct years of trade deficits with other countries, which he says have led to job losses in the U.S. industrial heartland.

Jennifer Hillman, an expert in international trade law at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former World Trade Organization judge, noted that the U.S. trade representative’s initial actions on China’s trade practices said the country’s theft of U.S. intelle ctual property and other trade violations justified tariffs on $50 billion of imports.

Subsequent tariff increases have been conducted without new fact-findings, she said, potentially opening those moves to legal challenge even though Section 301 gives the president broad grounds.

“There has been no new economic analysis, no new expert report, suggesting the amount of economic harm has jumped,” Ms. Hillman said.

Since Mr. Trump began imposing large-scale tariffs in 2018, most attention has focused on the efforts of foreign countries to remove the tariffs at the negotiating table.

Industries have also waged public-relations and lobbying campaigns against tariffs on their sectors.

A third approach is the slower and more-expensive process of waging a fight at the U.S. Court of International Trade, which has dealt the administration setbacks in recent weeks.

Last month, in the case Transpacific Steel LLC v. United States, a ruling by the court said the administration failed to follow required timelines and procedures when in August 2018 it added an additional 25% tariff against Turkey during a dispute over the detention of an American pastor.

The case, which isn’t fully decided and may face appeal, could result in the administration’s being forced to refund anyone who made the additional tariff payments.

The Transpacific case establishes that tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 must carefully follow the timelines laid out in that law. The administration has used Section 232 to impose its steel and aluminum tariffs and to threaten tariffs against the global automobile industry.

Last month, the administration missed a Nov. 13 deadline, outlined in the law itself, to make a decision on automobile tariffs on European and Asian imports, which may invalidate an attempt to impose the tariffs.

The Commerce Department declined to respond to questions about the missed deadline, although Secretary Wilbur Ross has said he believed the administration could still impose auto tariffs despite missing the deadlines.

“I would assume there would be immediate lawsuits requesting a temporary restraining order against it at the Court of International Trade, and I think that they would win,” said Ms. Hillman.

The Transpacific case could undermine any administration effort to raise steel and aluminum tariffs on Argentina and Brazil. On Dec. 2, the administration threatened to raise tariffs on the countries, but as with the tariffs on Turkey, it is well outside the timeline originally established for making decisions about steel and aluminum tariffs.

The administration never published the formal orders that would implement the tariffs, and in a call with Brazil’s president, Mr. Trump said he would drop the threat against Brazil.

Ms. Hillman said that without formal language imposing the tariffs, it is too soon to conclude the levies couldn’t be justified but that the administration may have concluded the tariffs couldn’t be legally implemented.

Two more active court cases pose challenges to the Section 232 steel tariffs. The first is the case from the American Institute for International Steel, for which Prof. Meyer is one of the attorneys. The group argues that Congress doesn’t have the authority to grant the White House such sweeping tariff powers.

The group lost its case at the Court of International Trade, but the judges said some of the issues raised in the case were “beyond this court’s power to address.” The case, currently before a federal appeals court, would likely have to be decided by the Supreme Court because it raises constitutional questions.

A new case, Universal Steel Products Inc. v. United States, filed Dec. 3, challenges the Commerce Department report that labeled foreign steel a national security threat. It said the report was deficient and based on findings that were “arbitrary and capricious and unsupported by substantial evidence.”

In a decision Dec. 5, the Court of International Trade considered the case of Invenergy Renewables LLC, whose initial exclusion from solar-panel tariffs had been withdrawn. The court sided with Invenergy, blocking the U.S. trade representative from imposing the tariff.

“It starts us down a road where we may see USTR’s actions challenged as well,” said Kathleen Claussen, of the University of Miami School of Law, and a former associate general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Source: Dow Jones