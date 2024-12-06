Trade estimates for USDA December South American crop report

The following are analysts’ estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will include figures for Argentine and Brazilian 2024-25 production of corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report and for the analysts’ own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

NOTE: Production figures are in millions of metric tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)