Trade estimates for USDA December U.S. grain end-stocks

The following are analysts’ estimates ahead of the December crop supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will estimate 2022-23 ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans.

The USDA is scheduled to release the report on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

Reuters surveys analysts for their expectations of what the USDA will report, and for the analysts’ own estimates. Reuters publishes these sets of numbers separately.

The marketing year for wheat begins on June 1 and ends on May 31. For corn and soybeans, the marketing year begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

