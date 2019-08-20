Trade India & Pakistan to Europe

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. announces the following freight rates as from September 1st, 2019 until further notice but not beyond September 30th, 2019

All Prices are in US Dollars unless otherwise specified

· The above Rates are inclusive of the Base Rate (i.e. ocean freight rate), Piracy Risk Surcharge (PRS), Emission Control Areas (ECA) and Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) if any.

· The above Rates are subject to:

o BRC (BUNKER RECOVERY CHARGE):

§ USD 155 / TEU

o OTHC (ORIGIN TERMINAL HANDLING CHARGES):

§ NHAVA SHEVA: INR 6’700 / 20DV – INR 10’850 / 40DV-HC

§ CHENNAI: INR 5’500 / 20DV – INR 7’600 / 40DV-HC

§ KOLKATA: INR 9’700 / 20DV – INR 13’400 / 40DV-HC

§ PORT QASIM: USD 125 / 20DV – USD 165 / 40’DV-HC

o DTHC (DESTINATION TERMINAL HANDLING CHARGES):

§ ANTWERP: EUR 185 / CONTAINER

§ VALENCIA: EUR 215 / CONTAINER

o CSF (CARRIER SECURITY FEE):

§ NHAVA SHEVA: USD 13 / CONTAINER

§ CHENNAI: USD 13 / CONTAINER

§ KOLKATA: USD 13 / CONTAINER

§ PORT QASIM: USD 11 / CONTAINER

o ISPS (SHIP AND PORT SECURITY CHARGE):

§ ANTWERP EUR 13 / CONTAINER

· FAK excludes all IMO Category commodities and high value commodities.

· Local and contingency charges may also apply, for further information please contact your MSC local agent.

· Tariffs for other port pairs, commodities and container types (including reefers) for this trade, that are not listed above may also be subject to increases. Please contact your MSC local agent for queries related to commodities not included in FAK rates, port pairs, specific equipment or other pricing information not included in this Price Announcement.

· MSC Agencies’ standard terms and conditions apply including MSC’s standard Bill of Lading, see https://www.msc.com/che/contract-of-carriage. Unless otherwise specified on MSC agencies’ standard terms and conditions, MSC shall allow 3 days’ free time to collect and return the container.

Source: Mediterranean Shipping Company