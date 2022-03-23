Trade Remedy Authority instructed on steel safeguards measures

The Secretary of State for International Trade has today, 22 March 2022, ‘called in’ the TRA’s reconsideration of its review into the steel safeguard trade remedy measure.

This call-in marks the first use by the Secretary of State of new powers established under the Trade Remedies (Review and Reconsideration of Transitioned Trade Remedies) Regulations 2022. ‘Call-in’ means the Secretary of State has assumed responsibility for this reconsideration and its outcome. The Secretary of State’s letter calling in the reconsideration and setting out instructions to the TRA can be found on the reconsideration public file .

The TRA has been asked to conduct additional analysis at an aggregated level of steel products. This will supplement the analysis at individual product categories in the original review that regulations dictated. The Government believes that analysis at an aggregated level may better reflect the integrated nature of the steel industry, where developments affecting one product also have an impact on others.

DIT have also announced the call-in today via a gov.uk notice and published a Written Ministerial Statement.

Call-in powers have been established as part of the ongoing review of the UK trade remedies framework announced on 30 June 2021 which aims to ensure that the TRA and government collectively have the abilities to defend UK industries from unfair trade practices and promote rules-based free trade. You can find out more about these powers and the review here.

The TRA has worked closely with the Department for International Trade in preparing for this call-in and looks forward to supporting the Secretary of State in completing the reconsideration, which is due to be completed by 30 June 2022.

Source: Trade Remedies Authority