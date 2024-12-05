Trade Tech Helps Clients Achieve ICS2 ENS Compliance as December 4 Deadline Day Arrives

Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, is proud to announce its key role in enabling its clients to meet the EU’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2) Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) compliance requirements by the December 4, 2024, critical deadline. As enhanced EU Customs regulations take effect, Trade Tech’s expertise and technology have ensured seamless transitions for freight forwarders, NVOCCs, and other supply chain stakeholders.

The ICS2 ENS regulations require detailed filings for all shipments entering or transiting the EU, including house bill-level data for freight forwarders and NVOCCs. Non-compliance risks severe penalties, cargo holds, and operational delays.

“Our expertise in managing security filings globally has been a cornerstone of our approach to ICS2 ENS,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech. “Our solutions have allowed clients to adapt quickly to these new requirements with minimal disruption, ensuring their cargo continues to flow seamlessly into the EU.”

Key Features of Trade Tech’s ICS2 ENS Compliance Solutions:

• Global Coverage

• Real-Time Filing Capabilities

• Multiple Filing Options

• Advanced Error Checks

• Comprehensive Jurisdictional Compliance

Trade Tech’s commitment to simplifying Customs compliance extends to its dedicated platform, cargofiling.com, which provides comprehensive resources and tools for businesses navigating complex Customs regulations. The platform ensures clients are equipped to meet not only ICS2 ENS requirements but also future regulatory changes.

Since 1997, Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, has provided world-class solutions that connect shippers, importers, Customs House Brokers, NVOCCs, carriers, truckers, and warehouses, enabling full visibility across the supply chain. With its multi-tenant, cloud-based platform, Trade Tech enhances connectivity, reduces operational costs, and minimizes errors for its clients globally—without the need for software downloads.

Source: Trade Tech, Inc.