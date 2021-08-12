Trade turnover of Hainan’s major port development zone increased by 25% in six months

Trade in the Economic Development Zone near Yangpu International Port, Hainan’s main deep-water harbor for super-large transcontinental container ships, increased by more than 25% year-on-year in the first six months of 2021, reaching 25.1 billion yuan (over $ 3.8 billion), announced www.hinews.cn on Monday citing the local administration.

According to the news outlet, a temporary decrease in Yanpu’s turnover in the first quarter compared to the same period last year (-18.1%) was replaced by a sharp increase in the indicator in April-June (87.3%). Among the companies that most actively contributed to the increase in foreign trade were the oil and gas giant Sinopec and its subsidiary Hainan Refinery, the pulp and paper Jinhai Pulp & Paper, the petrochemical Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical, as well as promising new commercial organizations — the scientific and technical enterprise Hainan Hengqing, the Hainan branch of the state logistics conglomerate Xiamen C&D.

“In the second quarter, the volume of trade in ordinary goods, as well as in manufactured goods intended for industrial processing, has noticeably increased,” said deputy head of the Yangpu customs department Cai Chunni. According to her, along with the increase in scale, there was an increase in the diversification of the structure of exports and imports.

According to the published data, a significant part of the port’s imports were iron ore, liquefied natural gas, wood chips and cellulose, as well as paraxylene used in plastic production. The main export items were refined products, polyester chips and paper products. The share of foreign investors in the foreign trade of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in January-June amounted to 52.4%.

Key deep-sea port of Hainan

Yangpu is located in the city of Danzhou (north-west of the island), administratively it directly subordinates to the provincial authorities. It provides about 45% of Hainan’s foreign trade turnover and about 20% of foreign investments attracted by the province. This port zone of special economic development plays an important role in the development of China’s transport network: in accordance with the plan of the Chinese government, by 2035 Yangpu will become a key point for the distribution of the flow of goods from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a transport hub of regional importance, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.

According to official statistics, in 2020, mainly thanks to Yangpu, the island provided 103,000 tonnes of duty free fuel for refueling more than 160 big Chinese and foreign ships.

Source: TASS