Trade war could spoil US exporters’ LNG party

North-east Asia had a sweltering summer. It was particularly hot in China, a country increasingly keen to switch away from coal to cleaner natural gas for its electricity needs. One nation keen to supply that gas is the US.

The Trump administration’s trade war with China may stifle the efforts of US exporters. But this fight will also cause problems for the Chinese.

The country’s appetite for LNG has increased in recent years. On average, it took in 5bn cubic feet daily last year, surpassing South Korea to make it the world’s second largest importer after Japan. China’s LNG imports have doubled in just two years. Most LNG is shipped via long-term contracts given how expensive the projects are to build for the producers.

China’s relatively recent shift towards imported LNG means it depends more on the spot market. Long term this should be good news for LNG tanker companies such as US-listed GasLog. In 2016 these accounted for 5 per cent of China’s imports.

This year it could be a quarter, thinks S&P Global Platts. A cold winter, as in 2017, could cause another scramble for cargos.

In the recent tit-for-tat trade tussle, US LNG exports to China were initially spared. However, with the White House pressing for ever-higher import tariffs for Chinese goods, US LNG exports in return could face a 25 per cent charge.

Asian LNG prices, at around $US11 per thousand cu ft, are already at three-year highs. The new premium is expected to be too much for importers to bear. That could be bad news for US exporters such as Cheniere. Already, 15 per cent of US LNG exports go to China.

In addition, low natural onshore gas prices within the US means this could not come at a worse time. The profitability of selling to Asia from the US, including the cost of capacity and shipping, has been very good in 2018 compared with the previous two years.

In the current political climate, another cold Chinese winter would only add heat to Asia’s LNG market.

Source: Australian Financial Review, Financial Times