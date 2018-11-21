Trader Noble vows to cooperate with Singapore authorities’ investigation

Commodities trader Noble Group Limited said Wednesday it intends to fully cooperate with Singaporean authorities in their investigation into claims the company and its subsidiary provided false and misleading statements and breached disclosure requirements under the Securities and Futures Act.

Singapore authorities are also investigating claims of potential non-compliance with accounting standards by Noble’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Noble Resources International Pte Ltd or NRIPL, the company said in a statement.

“The company and NRIPL intend to cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigation,” Noble Group said in the statement.

The Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the country’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority Tuesday announced a joint investigation into Noble and its subsidiary NRIPL.

Both Noble Group Ltd and NRIPL have been directed to produce documents relating to the preparation of the group’s financial statements between December 31, 2012 and 2017.

Trading in shares of Noble Group Limited on the Singapore Exchange was suspended last Friday at the request of the company, according to a note on the company’s website.

Noble Group manages a portfolio of global supply chains covering a range of industrial and energy products.

Source: Platts