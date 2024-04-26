Traders add to bets on September start to Fed rate cuts

Recent News

  

Traders added to bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver its first interest rate cut this year in September, after a government report on Friday showed U.S. inflation rose last month in line with expectations.

Interest-rate futures prices pointed to about a 65% chance of a rate cut at the U.S. central bank’s mid-September meeting, up from less than 60% before the report that showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% last month from February.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Christina Fincher)

