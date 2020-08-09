Traffic Using the Services Provided by UTLC ERA Shows Sustained Growth: More Than 54,000 TEU Following the Results of July 2020

According to recent reports, the container traffic along the route China – Europe – China using the transit services provided by United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Rail Alliance Joint-Stock Company (UTLC ERA, a joint venture of Belarusian, Kazakh and Russian railways) in July 2020 amounted to 54.2 thousand TEU, which is 76% more than in the same period last year.

Among other things, in July transportation of loaded containers from Europe grew by 80% up to 15 thousand TEU. Loaded containers shipped from China doubled making up 36 thousand TEU.

The total traffic using the services provided by UTLC ERA for the first seven months of 2020 amounted to 277.6 thousand TEU showing 67% growth from the reporting period last year.

Since the beginning of the year a total of 2,892 trains were transported using the UTLC ERA services.

“The July record high traffic using the UTLC ERA services was due, among other things, to the new technological solutions developed jointly with the traffic departments of RZD, KTZ and BZD. In particular, a new train route through Ozinki/Semiglavy Mar Border Crossing Point was approved last month, with the traffic capacity of the transit corridor growing by three more train pairs per day. Besides, a technology allowing shipping train sets of up to 114 conditional railcars was agreed to transport empty

railcars. This technology was also successfully tested in July to become an important tool for further improvement of traffic efficiency.

The transit traffic through the terminals of the Kaliningrad Railway has increased. In July, we got back to our departure/arrival schedule: no less than one train pair per day.

Our key objective for August and subsequent periods will be keeping the achieved growth dynamics and building reserves to increase traffic capacity of our transit corridor. We have a very high level of communication with our partners and clients and we are eager to pass the 500,000 TEU milestone at our corridor following the 2020 results,” commented Alexey Grom, CEO of UTLC ERA.

Source: UTLC ERA