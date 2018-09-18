Training for reducing emissions in ports

IMO’s work to promote better understanding of – and steps to reduce – emissions in ports has reached Georgia, at a workshop for regional participants from Georgia, Ukraine and Turkey.

The event, in Batumi (10-12 September) focused on how to undertake emissions inventories and calculate emissions, including GHGs and air pollutants. Participants were also introduced to strategies to address emissions from different sources – such as from seagoing vessels, cargo handling equipment and trucks.

The workshop benefited from a training package, specially developed under the strategic partnership between the IMO-run GloMEEP project on energy-efficiency and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH). The package is being rolled out in pilot countries around the world, aimed at personnel from maritime administrations, ministries and port authorities and port/terminal operators.

The Batumi workshop was hosted by the Georgia Maritime Transport Agency alongside the country’s International Maritime Forum, and part-funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. It is the 9th instalment in the series of GLOMEEP port emissions workshops, which will conclude in Panama later this month (25-27 September).

Source: IMO