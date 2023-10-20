Training port stakeholders to support maritime decarbonization

The role of ports in supporting maritime decarbonization and the transition to greener energy was the focus of the “Port Actions for Green Shipping” workshop held in Mumbai, India (10–12 October).

The aim of the workshop was to provide participants with specialized training on emission reduction opportunities in ports, in line with the objectives of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy and IMO’s resolution MEPC.366(79), which encourages voluntary cooperation between the port and shipping sectors to contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions from ships.

The event was organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) GreenVoyage2050 Project, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Shipping of India (DGS), the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), and the Royal Norwegian Consulate General Mumbai, and hosted at the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with the support of the Institute of Marine Engineers India (IMEI).

More than 50 port stakeholders representing port/terminal executive management, harbour masters, national authority and coastguards from the GreenVoyage2050 partnering countries – Azerbaijan, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Solomon Islands and Sri Lanka – attended the three-day workshop.

Participants could choose to join one of two workstreams.

The Onshore-Power Supply (OPS) workstream covered how ports might explore OPS, and key issues to be considered. It included examination of the analyses – for example, fleet and port call analyses – which should be undertaken to assess feasibility and potential usage before any investment or implementation decisions are made.

Those who took part in the workstream focused on the port perspective of alternative marine fuels were familiarized with the alternative fuels that will likely play a key role for ships in coming decades and how to prepare for them. They identified opportunities for future development, looked at drivers for the uptake of various future fuels and how ports can assess their readiness, and prepare, for the provision of zero and near-zero GHG fuels. The workstream also learned about practical tools that have been developed by the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels Working Group for ports that facilitate safe and efficient bunker operations in ports for all existing and upcoming clean marine fuels.

The workshop addressed low-cost measures to reduce emissions in ports, the greening of domestic harbour craft, and included a knowledge session on Norwegian maritime clusters that bring the public and private sectors together to catalyse innovation and the implementation of zero emissions pilot projects. Experiences in port decarbonization from around the world were shared by representatives from IAPH, the World Port Climate Action Programme (WPCAP), and by representatives of the ports of Singapore and Yokohama.

The IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project was established in May 2019 to support developing countries, including Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), in meeting their commitment towards relevant climate change and energy efficiency goals for international shipping. GreenVoyage2050, which is funded by the Government of Norway, was recently extended to run until 2030 and will support developing countries in achieving the Levels of Ambition set out in the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy.

Source: IMO