Trans-Pacific Market – AW2: Change in port rotation and a faster transit timing between Xiamen and the U.S. East Coast
As part of APL’s continuous efforts to improve our service performance and efficiency, we would like to inform that our AW2 – China AW Loop 2 service will change its port rotation sequence. Notably, the service will be enhanced with a faster transit time on the Eastbound sector or between Xiamen (China) and the U.S. East Coast, thereby, bringing more convenience to customers with time sensitive cargo.
|From/To
|Colon
|New York
|Savannah
|Charleston
|Xiamen, China (New transit time)
|22
|28
|32
|34
|Xiamen, China (Current transit time)
|27
|33
|37
|39
Revised Rotation
Xiamen – Hong Kong – Yantian – Xiamen – Shanghai – Colon – New York – Savannah – Charleston – Xiamen – Hong Kong
Effective Sailing
Eastbound: OOCL CHONGQING (v.024), ETA Hong Kong 06 Sep 2018
Source: APL