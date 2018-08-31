Trans-Pacific Market – AW2: Change in port rotation and a faster transit timing between Xiamen and the U.S. East Coast

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 31/08/2018

As part of APL’s continuous efforts to improve our service performance and efficiency, we would like to inform that our AW2 – China AW Loop 2 service will change its port rotation sequence. Notably, the service will be enhanced with a faster transit time on the Eastbound sector or between Xiamen (China) and the U.S. East Coast, thereby, bringing more convenience to customers with time sensitive cargo.

From/To Colon New York Savannah Charleston
Xiamen, China (New transit time) 22 28 32 34
Xiamen, China (Current transit time) 27 33 37 39

Revised Rotation
Xiamen – Hong Kong – Yantian – Xiamen – Shanghai – Colon – New York – Savannah – Charleston – Xiamen – Hong Kong

Effective Sailing
Eastbound: OOCL CHONGQING (v.024), ETA Hong Kong 06 Sep 2018
Source: APL

