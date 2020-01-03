Trans-Pacific Market: CC3 Service Update

As part of APL’s continuous efforts to optimize our service delivery, please be advised on the revised port rotation on our Central China Loop 3 (CC3) service.

Revised CC3 rotation

Lianyungang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Long Beach – Seattle – Lianyungang* – Shanghai

*Only for discharging of TP Westbound cargo.

Last voyage on current port rotation

Cosco Asia (0YT21E1PL)

Lianyungang ETA 7 Jan 2020

Long Beach ETA 26 Jan 2020

Effective voyage on revised port rotation

Cosco Europe (0YT23E1PL)

Shanghai ETA 17 Jan 2020

Long Beach ETA 2 Feb 2020



Source: APL