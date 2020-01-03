Trans-Pacific Market: CC3 Service Update
As part of APL’s continuous efforts to optimize our service delivery, please be advised on the revised port rotation on our Central China Loop 3 (CC3) service.
Revised CC3 rotation
Lianyungang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Long Beach – Seattle – Lianyungang* – Shanghai
*Only for discharging of TP Westbound cargo.
Last voyage on current port rotation
Cosco Asia (0YT21E1PL)
Lianyungang ETA 7 Jan 2020
Long Beach ETA 26 Jan 2020
Effective voyage on revised port rotation
Cosco Europe (0YT23E1PL)
Shanghai ETA 17 Jan 2020
Long Beach ETA 2 Feb 2020