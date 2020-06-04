Transatlantic Network Seasonal Blank Sailing Programme Update

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company would like to inform you that in order to respond to lower demand due to the increased impact of COVID-19 across Europe and the USA, we will continue our seasonal blanking programme.

The temporary suspension of our NEUATL4 service will be extended till week 28.

The programme will continue with the followed omissions:

Week 24 omission – Blanking vessel voyage 024W – ETD Antwerp 08.06.2020

Week 25 omission – Blanking vessel voyage 025W – ETD Antwerp 15.06.2020

Week 26 omission – Blanking vessel voyage 026W – ETD Antwerp 22.06.2020

Week 27 omission – Blanking vessel voyage 027W – ETD Antwerp 29.06.2020

Week 28 omission – Blanking vessel voyage 028W – ETD Antwerp 06.07.2020

You may continue to place bookings with limited disruption as we are arranging a contingency plan with alternative services.

Should you have any questions regarding these blanking, please contact your MSC local office.

Source: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.