Transforming Mid-Scale Liquefied Gas: The Type B Mid-Scale Containment Solution

SSRC Technologies AS introduces a novel containment solution for small and mid-scale liquefied gas carriers. The Type B containment system provides excellent thermal performance, low weight and ease of fabrication. In cooperation with world-renown Moss Maritime AS, the patented Type B containment system has been specifically developed for the mid-scale LPG, NH3, Petchem and LNG markets. The SSRC system is also uniquely suited to scalable floating storage and regasification solutions, enabling quick and economical implementation of mid-scale LNG import terminals.

The new tank system provides numerous benefits for fabricators and shipbuilders as well as owners and operators. A single tank design for all carrier tanks significantly reduces engineering hours and simplifies fabrication. Primary components can be manufactured in series production. The tank weight is up to 50% less and the thermal performance up to 15% better than traditional Type A or C tanks.

“Our vision is the transformation of the mid-scale liquefied gas market through technical innovation and expert services, lowering costs for the existing LPG and Petchem markets and increasing the economic viability of emerging ethane, ethylene and LNG markets” states Managing Director John Holland.

SSRC Technologies will be exhibiting at the Houston GasTech on the Saipem booth K280.

SSRC Technologies is a privately held company incorporated in Asker, Norway. We provide licensing of the patented SSRC containment system and a broad range of engineering services.

Source: SSRC Technologies