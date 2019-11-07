Transitex Opens New Branch in Turkey

Transitex officially opened its second office in Turkey on November 4th. The second location in the country is Mersin, which follows Transitex Istanbul, operating since February 2017. The company’s entry in this market was leveraged by its integration into the Turkish group, port management giant, Yilport Holding.

Currently, only in Portugal, Yilport Holding is the concessionaire of the ports of Setubal, Aveiro, Leixões, Sotagus, Figueira da Foz and Liscont. Since 2016, the year of Transitex’s entry into the Turkish group, the company has seen an acceleration of its geographic expansion, which was previously part of its strategy, with its entry into markets such as Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina, United Kingdom and USA.

On the company’s growth in Turkey, Transitex Europe regional manager Samuel Nascimento commented: “Even before completing three years of existence in Turkey, Transitex is moving to its second Turkish office with the opening of Transitex Mersin in the south of the country.

Following its sustained growth, Transitex Turkey now has a greater presence in the country with this new delegation and can thus face new business opportunities in a geographical area that is different from Istanbul where we have been growing year after year.” The largest Turkish seaport is in Mersin and the region is a strong producer of agro products, mainly recognized for commodities such as cotton, olive oil and citrus. These two factors make the region a strategic point for Transitex, which hopes to be able to further boost its customers’ business in the country, as well as develop partnerships with the Turkish exporters of Mersin.

Source: Transitex