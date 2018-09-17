Transmar increases service levels with extra tonnage to Jeddah

Transmar has upgraded its Adabiya departure services with the addition of a new vessel – the MV Viking Merlin – on the company’s Red Sea Service (RES) with a scheduled first departure from Adabiya on Thursday 20 September, 2018.

This increased tonnage on the RES offers customers a more modern vessel with increased capacity and a reliable and dependable service. Following the first sailing with MV Viking Merlin, the Transmar sailings will remain as published with sailings from the port every 10 days on the 5th, 10th and 25th of each month.

With increased capacity on this route it was a sound business decision to upgrade the service according to Mohamed El Ahwal, CEO of Transmar.

“There has been a strong increase in traffic from Jeddah across our network and we have responded quickly to this demand by adding extra capacity onto the route with the MV Viking Merlin. As a family owned business and Egypt’s leading container shipping line we understand the need for reliability, security and delivery for all our customers. This new vessel operating on an established Transmar network offers all of this and potential for more traffic on this important Middle East route. This upgrading is part of a continuing process by Transmar to provide the most efficient and reliable sailings across our shipping schedules.”

Source: Transmar