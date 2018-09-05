Transmar sets sights on further growth from Adabiya port

Transmar – Egypt’s leading container shipping line – has strengthened its presence across Middle East and East African routes using the Port of Adabiya – regarded as the jewel in the logistics crown due to its high levels of service and congestion-free operation.

With a growing interest in container services and a recovery in the Egyptian economy, the port has become the focal point of Transmar’s operations to service its UAE, Saudi Arabian and East African clients thanks to its location and facilities which include a free zone area of about 62 feddans overlooking Suez bay coast. It is also the key port for palm oil imports into Egypt. As the leading Egyptian flagged shipping line operating from the port, Transmar is looking to increase its supply chain offerings according to CEO Mohamed El Ahwal.

“We are currently in the process of increasing our reefer container numbers and we have seen a real increase in container traffic of all kinds across our supply chain. We use the Port of Adabiya because it is ideally located on the western shore of the Gulf of Suez, about 10 km south of Suez. With nine berths and the ability to handle dry and liquid bulk cargo vessels, it offers our clients the best supply chain operation into and out of Egypt for Middle East, Red Sea, Arabian Gulf and East African operations.

“Transmar has embarked on an investment strategy to develop our container shipping services and we are greatly encouraged by the investment scheduled for the port that will create additional terminals to handle dry bulks, liquid bulk, general cargo and even more container traffic.”

With the continuing recovery of the Egyptian economy, Mohamed El Ahwal sees Transmar adding unique and critical value to the Egyptian-Arabian Gulf- East African supply chain.

“Our growth reflects the importance of strategic partnerships with our clients and they want to take advantage of our location, our skills and knowledge of the region and our intermodal offerings using not only ships but also trucks and rail services. Congestion can cause serious financial and scheduling implications for goods such as fresh fruits and dairy products. Using Adabiya as our base reduces these risks and enables Transmar to offer a service that guarantees a smoother and more efficient way to keep the supply chain running. We will be increasing our operations in the region to meet growing demands and using Adabiya means we will continue to offer round the clock effective solutions for every Transmar client.”

Source: Transmar