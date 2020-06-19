Transnet Port Terminals Warning On Fraudulent Tenders For Provision Of Sanitisers And PPE

Criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, sending unsuspecting members of the public fraudulent company requests to supply sanitisers, protective personal equipment via social media. Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has been receiving enquiries from defrauded members of the public, some of whom only approach the company after having parted with hard-earned cash.

According to TPT Acting Chief Executive Michelle Phillips, “Transnet and its Operating Divisions will only advertise available supply chain opportunities via the National Treasury on-line portal, the Transnet website and the respective Operating Division website. Nowhere else”. Members of the public are encouraged to practice caution, verify all opportunities with the referenced companies directly and report the crimes or any associated suspicions to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Would be victims are to take note that TPT will not share cell phone numbers in any adverts. There will never be any requests for upfront payment of money for any required service. Please compare advertised email addresses with those of the company using the official website, often there are very slight differences that may not be picked up at first glance. Please remember to maintain all details like cell phone numbers and names of the person(s) who made contact, receipts and proof of payment as well as date and venue of arranged meetings. These go a long way in helping with the arrest of the criminals.

“It is during these hard and desperate times that criminals prey on ordinary people like you and I. If you are not a supplier or have not applied for any job – it should bother you when you receive private emails and social media requests with opportunities that seem too good to be true,” said Phillips. She urged members of the public to report any fraudulent activity on Transnet’s toll free fraud hotline on 0800 003 056, email to [email protected] or fax to 0800 00 77 88.

Source: Transnet Port Terminals (TPT)