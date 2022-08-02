Transocean Ltd. Announces $915 Million Contract For Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Petrobras 10000

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that the ultra-deepwater drillship, Petrobras 10000, received a 5.8-year contract for work offshore Brazil with a national oil company.

The contract adds an estimated $915 million in backlog and is expected to commence in October 2023 and end in August 2029.

The estimated firm backlog excludes income associated with the customer’s anticipated use of the company’s patented dual-activity technology on the Petrobras 10000.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

