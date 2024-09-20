Transport Capital Hires Nikos Papanestis as Head of Greece

Transport Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikos Papanestis as the new Head of Greece. Based in Athens, Nikos brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to this pivotal role. In this role, he will drive overall business development and oversee administrative affairs in Greece.

Prior to joining Transport Capital, he served as the Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at DNB Bank ASA (London/ Athens), where he was instrumental in re-establishing the bank’s presence in Athens and expanding the lending and non-lending income of the Greek portfolio, focusing on sustainability-linked financing solutions and capital sourcing across

regions.

Commenting on this new hire, Sebastian Wittgenstein, Head of Europe said: “Nikos’ appointment marks a significant milestone for our company. He possesses a deep understanding of the market dynamics in Greece and a strong vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will drive our continued success and growth in this important region.

In response, Nikos mentioned: “I am very excited to join Transport Capital, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and contribute to the company’s strategic goals in Greece.” Nikos graduated with a Master of Science in Banking & Financial Management from the University of Piraeus, Greece.

Source: Transport Capital