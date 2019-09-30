Transport coalition stresses the need for more EU budget

ECSA reiterates its call for strong financial support from the EU, in a joint campaign with more than 40 European associations and organisations.

To move towards a truly climate-neutral, green, integrated, digital, accessible-to-all, safer and more secure transport system which supports the economy and solidifies regional competitiveness requires investments and funding. Additionally, €750 billion is still needed to complete the Trans European Transport Network (TEN-T) by 2030.

A strong Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) will have the ability to complete the TEN-T Network and provide high added-value to finance the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the sector. Therefore, the transport sector urges the European Parliament and the Council to decide upon an increased CEF budget in the upcoming negotiations of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework.

“The European shipping industry is fully committed to working towards becoming carbon-neutral within this century, in accordance with the IMO’s GHG reduction strategy. The very ambitious reduction goal will require R&D breakthroughs in technologies, equipment and fuels not yet existing. Funding by the EU will be necessary to create growth and jobs in Europe,” said ECSA Secretary General Martin Dorsman.

Source: ECSA